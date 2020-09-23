Panhandler attacks girlfriend over $20 bill

MARIANNA – Jealousy over money ended with one man being arrested after assaulting his girlfriend while the couple panhandled here for money near Walmart.

James Walter McClain, 24, of Marianna, was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery-domestic violence.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fight at the Westside Plaza on Highway 71. Deputies located McClain as he attempted to cross Highway 71. McClain's girlfriend was also located. While the girlfriend was speaking with law enforcement, she informed deputies the two had been in a relationship for two years, and they were in the area panhandling for money.

After McClain learned someone had given his girlfriend a $20 bill, he tackled her to the ground and began yelling for her to give him the money.

Deputies confirmed the female had bruises and scratches that were consistent with the reported assault.

McClain was also found to have an active warrant from Decatur County, Ga., for violation of probation. He was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he was booked on a fugitive from justice charge, and his additional battery-domestic violence charge.

