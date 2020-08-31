Teenager arrested in Galaxy Drive shooting

Police arrested a Dothan teenager Monday morning in connection to last week's Galaxy Drive shooting that claimed the life of Majic Collins, 18, of Dothan.

Darris Quinta Williams, 17, of Dothan, is charged with murder.

Officers responded to a report of a firearm assault involving critical injuries last Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Galaxie Drive.

Collins was shot outside his residence and later died at a local hospital.

“During the investigation it was determined Williams approached the house from the park located behind the residence,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “After a brief conversation, gunfire erupted, and left Collins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Williams is being charged as an adult. He is in the Houston County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.