Alabama sees fewer unemployment claims as national numbers surge

Following a spike in numbers the week before Thanksgiving, the Alabama Department of Labor has seen a steady decline in initial unemployment claims over the last two weeks.
Almost 12,000 initial claims were filed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21. The next week, Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 7,061 initial claims were filed; 2,958 of those were COVID-related.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims were: Industry Not Available, 3,247; Manufacturing, 558; Administrative and Support and Waste, 546; Retail Trade, 439; Health Care and Social Assistance, 472; and Accommodation and Food Services, 512.
Coffee County had 35 claims, 30 fewer than previous weeks, followed closely by Dale County at 44. Covington County had 51, Pike County had 33, Geneva County had 29 and Houston County had 144. Crenshaw County had 20, up four from the last report.
Over the last week, 7,059 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period; 3,317 of those claims are COVID-19 related.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims were: Industry Not Available, 2,923; Manufacturing, 803; Administrative and Support and Waste, 624; Retail Trade, 479; Health Care and Social Assistance, 474; and Accommodation and Food Services, 570.
Coffee County had 49 claims, Dale County at 72, followed by Covington County with 38 and Pike County with 30. Geneva County again had 29 and Houston County had 129. Crenshaw County had just 18.
Without further action by Congress, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will end on December 26. Claimants will no longer be able to draw benefits from these programs beginning on that date, regardless of a remaining dollar balance or remaining eligible weeks.
According to the US Labor Department, a total of 853,000 claims were filed over the last week, an increase of 137,000 since the previous report. This is the highest number since mid-September and the largest weekly increase since March when the first wave of the coronavirus hit.
Alabama currently ranks in at No. 38 in a study performed by WalletHub to see which states have the biggest increase in unemployment claims from week to week. Alabama also ranks 15 for states with the biggest increase since the start of the COVID crisis.
