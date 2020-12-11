Alabama sees fewer unemployment claims as national numbers surge

Following a spike in numbers the week before Thanksgiving, the Alabama Department of Labor has seen a steady decline in initial unemployment claims over the last two weeks.

Almost 12,000 initial claims were filed from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21. The next week, Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 7,061 initial claims were filed; 2,958 of those were COVID-related.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims were: Industry Not Available, 3,247; Manufacturing, 558; Administrative and Support and Waste, 546; Retail Trade, 439; Health Care and Social Assistance, 472; and Accommodation and Food Services, 512.

Coffee County had 35 claims, 30 fewer than previous weeks, followed closely by Dale County at 44. Covington County had 51, Pike County had 33, Geneva County had 29 and Houston County had 144. Crenshaw County had 20, up four from the last report.

Over the last week, 7,059 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period; 3,317 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims were: Industry Not Available, 2,923; Manufacturing, 803; Administrative and Support and Waste, 624; Retail Trade, 479; Health Care and Social Assistance, 474; and Accommodation and Food Services, 570.