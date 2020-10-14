Auburn University research team tackles devastating cotton virus

The Auburn team has forged collaborations with extension and research entomologist, plant pathologists and agronomists in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, along with leading experts in virology and vector biology at the University of Arizona and the USDA Boyce Thompson Research Center at Cornell University.

What is known about CLRDV

What the team knows about the virus is that it has been reported in Africa, India, Timor Leste and Brazil and Argentina in South America. The isolates found in Alabama fields are most related to the ones in South America.

It’s difficult at this time, Jacobson said, to quantify exact losses to the virus because yield losses due to the virus cannot be separated from other abiotic and biotic factors. Only extreme cases can be easily quantified, making it impossible to make good estimates and to understand the range of yield loss that may be caused by the virus.

“Diagnostic methods are still cost prohibitive, so many people have made assessments based on symptoms that are poorly classified and highly variable,” she said. “Incidence can be 100 percent even in areas where symptoms are not apparent—this has been observed in research trials. It is safe to say it is widespread.”