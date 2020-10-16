City exceeds water loss goal

In November 2018, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan set a goal of reducing the city’s unrevenued water loss by 50 percent by Fiscal Year 2020.
At Wednesday’s Enterprise Water Works Board meeting, it was announced that the goal had not only been met, but exceeded.
Because the City of Enterprise is not charged for its water usage by the board, the water used does not gain revenue and is referred to as “lost.” In FY18, the water department pumped 1.882 billion gallons of water and 1.613 gallons of that water was sold, leaving 269 million gallons as lost.
“That was alarming that year, and that’s when we really started talking to other people and looking at water line replacements,” Mahan said.
In FY19, the total number of gallons pumped was down slightly at 1.875 billion pumped, 1.655 billion sold and 220 million gallons lost.
In FY20, Mahan reported that 1.9 billion gallons were pumped and 1.810 billion gallons were sold, leaving just 120 million lost, a 55.25 percent decrease from FY18.
“I want to thank everyone for doing their part, and I want to thank the board for supporting the water conservation project and for their approval of the line replacement and all the department heads. That’s helped tremendously,” he said.
“Obviously we’ve had leaks and things like that, so I think it’s a combination of a lot of things that have done this, and I think making awareness of how much water we were losing and taking that and working with everyone to bring that down was the biggest (factor). We’ll continue to work to bring it down. Zero is my goal, but I’m happy and pleased with where we’re at.”
Water Board chairman John L. Mitchell congratulated Mahan on the accomplishment, and Ben Beckham said he was sure Mother Nature appreciated his efforts, too.
“It was a great plan that was put out there, but you’ve done a great job implementing it and staying on top of people and making sure everyone stays aware of it,” Mitchell said.
In other business:
- Bids for the Rucker Boulevard well will close on Nov. 3.
- Bids will open for the Hwy. 167 well and tank on Oct. 20, and bids for the bypass well will open on Oct. 22.
- A request to purchase a lawn mower from Dowling Tractor was approved. The current mower is 21 years old and will be placed for sale on govdeals.com.
- A request to advertise for bids to purchase a utility truck and to purchase a dump truck through sourcewell.com was approved.
- The financial report through the end of August was approved. Over a million dollars of debt was reported to have been paid off over the last year.
- The next meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
