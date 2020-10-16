City exceeds water loss goal

In November 2018, Field Superintendent Alan Mahan set a goal of reducing the city’s unrevenued water loss by 50 percent by Fiscal Year 2020.

At Wednesday’s Enterprise Water Works Board meeting, it was announced that the goal had not only been met, but exceeded.

Because the City of Enterprise is not charged for its water usage by the board, the water used does not gain revenue and is referred to as “lost.” In FY18, the water department pumped 1.882 billion gallons of water and 1.613 gallons of that water was sold, leaving 269 million gallons as lost.

“That was alarming that year, and that’s when we really started talking to other people and looking at water line replacements,” Mahan said.

In FY19, the total number of gallons pumped was down slightly at 1.875 billion pumped, 1.655 billion sold and 220 million gallons lost.

In FY20, Mahan reported that 1.9 billion gallons were pumped and 1.810 billion gallons were sold, leaving just 120 million lost, a 55.25 percent decrease from FY18.