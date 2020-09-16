County receives grant from ADEM

“This project is just another example of ADEM utilizing its resources to provide environmental benefits and economic benefits for Alabamians,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur. “I appreciate the Coffee County Commission’s willingness to use Rubber Modified Asphalt, which shows one of the many beneficial uses of scrap tires.”

After the check presentation, County Engineer Marty Lentz said the county had received a disaster assistance agreement from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency regarding damage caused from the straight-line winds during the April 19 storms. The agreement specified that recovery efforts would be made up of 75 percent FEMA funds, 12.5 percent state funds and 12.5 percent local funds, and the commission approved the agreement.

He also asked permission from the commission to purchase a 2014 single axle dump truck with 86,000 miles for $40,000. He said they had originally budgeted for a new dump truck for $85,000, but found the used model on the state surplus website and it was an acceptable equivalent for less money. The commission approved the purchase.

Mike Thornton, environmental services, also requested approval to purchase four new garbage trucks for a total of $1,035,649 that would be delivered after the start of the new year, and the commission approved.