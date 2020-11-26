Dothan's Botanical Gardens to hold membership sale

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) has announced a special Membership Sale beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 27 and continuing through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.

New family memberships, family level and above, can receive a 20 percent discount if purchased online at www.dabg.com.

“Memberships to DABG make a great Christmas gift to that special friend or family member who is hard to buy for” said William Holman, executive director of the Gardens. “That 20 percent discount allows you to buy a $50 family membership for only $40. Additional savings can be realized if you join at higher levels.”

A family membership provides free admission for two adults and all children ages 15 and under (one household) to visit DABG unlimited times for a whole year. Memberships are valid for 12 months from whenever you join. Additional benefits include a 10 percent discount at certain local nurseries, advance notice and often discounted registration fees on certain garden programs and free admission to over 300 other public gardens across the country.