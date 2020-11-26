Dothan's Botanical Gardens to hold membership sale

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens (DABG) has announced a special Membership Sale beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 27 and continuing through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.
New family memberships, family level and above, can receive a 20 percent discount if purchased online at www.dabg.com.
“Memberships to DABG make a great Christmas gift to that special friend or family member who is hard to buy for” said William Holman, executive director of the Gardens. “That 20 percent discount allows you to buy a $50 family membership for only $40. Additional savings can be realized if you join at higher levels.”
A family membership provides free admission for two adults and all children ages 15 and under (one household) to visit DABG unlimited times for a whole year. Memberships are valid for 12 months from whenever you join. Additional benefits include a 10 percent discount at certain local nurseries, advance notice and often discounted registration fees on certain garden programs and free admission to over 300 other public gardens across the country.
“A garden membership is not only a good deal for the recipient, but it is also an important show of support for our organization.” Holman said. “Operating a public garden is an expensive venture and, as a non-profit organization, we rely on the financial support of the community. Area residents are fortunate to have a facility like DABG. Usually, public gardens are only found in much larger cities."
Regular daily admission to the 46-acre garden is $5 for adults age 16 and above and is free to visitors age 15 and below and Garden members. Garden entry is through the Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center where admission fees are collected. Masks are required to enter the building, but are not required once visitors are on the Garden grounds.
The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, Children’s Garden playground, herb garden and more. Other features of the 46-acre garden include a wedding garden, gazebo and picnic pavilion.
The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Avenue in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, please contact the Garden office at 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
