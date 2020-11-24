Enterprise Council exceeds savings plan estimate

The Enterprise City Council announced last Tuesday a total savings payout of $3.86 million thanks to a timely financial decision and work done by one of the city’s banking firms.
At the Nov. 2 council meeting, David Langham from The Frazier Lanier Company, an investment banking firm out of Montgomery, spoke to the council about the company’s work with the city and presented a “simple savings report” where he identified multiple issues that could be refinanced to save the city money.
“If you said, ‘Hey, we’re going to take these savings and every year our payments will go down by the amount in that column per year through the life of the debt,’ which just so happens to be 2035,” he said. “The column beside that that’s labeled at just over $3.5 million is called the ‘present value’ column. That is the cash-equivalent of your savings. If you would like to take these savings in the form of cash at closing, that value is that number.”
If the council were to take the cash-equivalent and receive the $3.5 million—which Langham noted was the option they had been leaning towards—the money would have to be spent in three years and could only be used on capital projects, like roads, water and sewer.
Council President Turner Townsend verified that because they have not named a specific project if they had the freedom to apply it to any infrastructure project in the next three years and Langham said he was correct.
At the end of that meeting, Townsend verified with city attorney Rainer Cotter that he had reviewed the information, and Cotter recommended the council make a motion to suspend the rules to immediately consider a resolution to move forward with the cash-equivalent plan. The council voted in approval unanimously.
Last Tuesday, Townsend announced that the final documents had been signed and submitted and a total payout of $3.86 million would be deposited—$300,000 more than originally expected.
“We really hit a homerun on our timing,” Townsend said.
Councilmember Sonya Rich added, “I’m excited about our savings. That’s really big.”
Mayor Bill Cooper also made his return last Tuesday; he said it was good to be back and encouraged citizens to keep taking all safety precautions.
“I would like to stress for our city to make sure that we wear our face masks as we’re going in and out and to protect each other,” he said. “We know that right now things seem like they haven’t gotten out of hand, and they’re saying there might be a vaccine at the end of December, but we need to be protective and work together. It’s good to be back. Thank you again for your prayers and your calls.”
After a brief executive session, the council returned and approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and staff to seek reimbursement from the state for first responder payroll expenses for the dates specified in the CARES Act.
“We think this gives us the best opportunity to maximize our funds for reimbursement of the COVID-related expenditures,” Townsend said.
The councilmembers welcomed the mayor back, thanked the public for turning out for the meeting and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
In other business:
- The FY 2019 audit was approved.
- Main Street Director Cassidy Kendrick’s permit request for the 5k Fun Run was approved.
- Contract billings totaling $2,000 was approved.
- A request from Interim Director of Engineering Services Staci Hayes to install five new streetlights at an annual cost of $512 at The Lake Subdivision was approved.
- John Mitchell and La Ponce Harrison were reappointed to the Industrial Development Board.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!