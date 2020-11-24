Enterprise Council exceeds savings plan estimate

The Enterprise City Council announced last Tuesday a total savings payout of $3.86 million thanks to a timely financial decision and work done by one of the city’s banking firms.

At the Nov. 2 council meeting, David Langham from The Frazier Lanier Company, an investment banking firm out of Montgomery, spoke to the council about the company’s work with the city and presented a “simple savings report” where he identified multiple issues that could be refinanced to save the city money.

“If you said, ‘Hey, we’re going to take these savings and every year our payments will go down by the amount in that column per year through the life of the debt,’ which just so happens to be 2035,” he said. “The column beside that that’s labeled at just over $3.5 million is called the ‘present value’ column. That is the cash-equivalent of your savings. If you would like to take these savings in the form of cash at closing, that value is that number.”

If the council were to take the cash-equivalent and receive the $3.5 million—which Langham noted was the option they had been leaning towards—the money would have to be spent in three years and could only be used on capital projects, like roads, water and sewer.