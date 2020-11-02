ADPH launches new COVID dashboard for schools (copy)

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education launched a new COVID-19 dashboard Friday that is specifically aimed at keeping track of positive cases of coronavirus in schools.

The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard was developed to provide a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 setting. For the dashboard to remain accurate, local education agencies, or LEAs, are requested to enter the number of new COVID-19 cases among students and employees — of which they are aware — on a weekly basis.

“These numbers will be reported by school system, not by individual schools, to discourage using the process of elimination to determine who may be impacted by the virus,” said Lead School Nurse for the ALSDE, Jennifer Ventress.

The data cannot be used to indicate or imply that any or all of the reported cases were infected while on school grounds; it simply serves as an informational tool to parents and communities.