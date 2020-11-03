ADPH launches new COVID dashboard for schools

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education launched a new COVID-19 dashboard Friday that is specifically aimed at keeping track of positive cases of coronavirus in schools.
The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard was developed to provide a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 setting. For the dashboard to remain accurate, local education agencies, or LEAs, are requested to enter the number of new COVID-19 cases among students and employees — of which they are aware — on a weekly basis.
“These numbers will be reported by school system, not by individual schools, to discourage using the process of elimination to determine who may be impacted by the virus,” said Lead School Nurse for the ALSDE, Jennifer Ventress.
The data cannot be used to indicate or imply that any or all of the reported cases were infected while on school grounds; it simply serves as an informational tool to parents and communities.
“We are hoping that this dashboard will serve two primary purposes: keeping our parents and communities aware of what is happening in their schools so they can make informed decisions about their children; as well as make sure we are doing everything we can within the school building and school system to mitigate the instances of COVID-19 exposure,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey.
To help protect individual privacy, LEAs reporting one to four new cases will show less than five in the display; however, the accurate numbers will be included in the state totals. “NR” is used to indicate no data was reported from a district for that time period.
Coffee County EMA Director James Brown said decisions regarding reporting the data balance transparency, public health and individual privacy and may change as circumstances change. As the data is reported by the LEAs, ADPH and ALSDE are not able to respond to inquiries, so any questions related to the data should be directed to specific LEAs.
As of Friday, Coffee County Schools and Elba City Schools reported less than five new cases and Enterprise City Schools reported 17.
Coffee County is reporting 1,451 confirmed cases and 434 probable, according to the ADPH state-wide dashboard. In the last 14 days, there have been 245 new cases. Deaths remained at seven confirmed with four probable.
To view the dashboard, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c6909b3820ae4047b0317fa00abc46fc .
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!