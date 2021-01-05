DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS 

Notice is hereby given that Enterprise City Schools Special Education Department intends to destroy special education records of former students who graduated, completed their school program, transferred, or withdrew from Enterprise City Schools prior to the 2014-2015 school year. Any former student who has reached 18 years of age may review and/or receive a copy of these records by contacting the Special Education Department by January 8, 2021. According to federal law, parents and guardians lose their right to review or obtain these records when their child (the student) reaches 18 years of age or starts attending a postsecondary institution, whichever occurs first. However, a parent of a child with a disability who is 18 years of age or older may retain parental rights, provided that the child has been determined to be legally incompetent or legally incapacitated.