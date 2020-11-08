Eddins retires after 14 years on Coffee County Board of Education

Board President Brian McLeod said it had been a pleasure to serve with him and that he was an asset to the board for many years, and the other board members echoed his sentiments.

“He’s been a really valuable addition to this board for many years. Really dedicated and took it very seriously, and I want to wish him well,” Eric Payne said.

Galen McWaters said, “It’s been a pleasure to serve with him for several years now. I appreciate all his contributions and I wish him well."

Eddins will be replaced by his wife, Sherry Eddins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election. She is also a former educator of many years.

“Sherry will be a thousand times better than I was,” Eddins said of his wife. “She’s got a lot of ideas; she’ll be a great one.”

McLeod added that while this was Eddins' last official meeting, he’s sure this won’t be the last they see of him.

“I know he’ll probably remain in a consulting role with Mrs. Eddins coming on, and we’re looking forward to having her sworn in at our next meeting,” he said.