Eddins retires after 14 years on Coffee County Board of Education

Coffee County Board of Education member Larry Eddins attended his last meeting Thursday night and is starting a new chapter after 14 years of faithful service.
His service to education, however, began years earlier at Enterprise High School where he was both a teacher and a coach for the football and baseball teams for 31 years. He retired from the school system in 1999.
Eddins took a break for a few years until 2002 when he was asked to join the Coffee County Board of Education by then-Superintendent Linda Ingram.
“She called me and asked me if I would be a board member, and I graciously said yes, I would be very interested,” he said. “School was my life, and I really did enjoy it. I’ve spent most of my life in school.”
He served as District 6 representative until 2010 when he would have moved to District 7.
“District 7 was handled very efficiently and very well by Danny Jernigan,” Eddins said in a 2014 interview with the Ledger, the same year he rejoined the board. “There was no sense in me running … I wouldn’t have run against him anyway, because he did a good job.”
During his last board meeting on Thursday, Eddins said he wanted everyone to know how much he’s enjoyed being part of the Coffee County Board of Education.
“I’m very impressed with all the things we’ve done over the years and things that have happened well for this community. It makes me feel real good,” he said. “I do know that the Coffee County Schools are in good hands. They’re very good schools. Keep the hard work going. We’ve got a good superintendent; he’s a good man and a hard worker. I’ve enjoyed myself very much.”
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth and Eddins go back almost 30 years to 1991 when Killingsworth was a student at Troy (then-named State) University calling on Eddins for help.
“The first time I ever came to coach to ask questions he was more than open to help me learn things about coaching that I did not know,” he said, “and every time I came to him he was always open. He never said he didn’t have time for me. I still remember that to this day and it’s been almost 30 years. I needed someone to look to for guidance, and you were one of the ones that helped me along my way.”
“You’re telling my age,” Eddins said with a smile.
Killingsworth and the board presented Eddins with the Outstanding Leadership Award “in appreciation for service and dedication as a member of the Coffee County Board of Education, 2002-2020,” the plaque reads. He also received his Master Tier certification from the Alabama Association of School Boards.
Board President Brian McLeod said it had been a pleasure to serve with him and that he was an asset to the board for many years, and the other board members echoed his sentiments.
“He’s been a really valuable addition to this board for many years. Really dedicated and took it very seriously, and I want to wish him well,” Eric Payne said.
Galen McWaters said, “It’s been a pleasure to serve with him for several years now. I appreciate all his contributions and I wish him well."
Eddins will be replaced by his wife, Sherry Eddins, who ran unopposed in the Nov. 3 election. She is also a former educator of many years.
“Sherry will be a thousand times better than I was,” Eddins said of his wife. “She’s got a lot of ideas; she’ll be a great one.”
McLeod added that while this was Eddins' last official meeting, he’s sure this won’t be the last they see of him.
“I know he’ll probably remain in a consulting role with Mrs. Eddins coming on, and we’re looking forward to having her sworn in at our next meeting,” he said.
Eddins grew up in west Alabama in a small town named Frisco City, and Sherry grew up just a few miles away in Monroeville. They have been married for over 50 years and have two children and multiple grandchildren. Their family has lived in Coffee County for over 50 years.
Sherry will be sworn in at the Dec. 10 meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!