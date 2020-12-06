McLeod named EHS Student of the Week

Enterprise High School and The Enterprise Ledger recognize EHS’s Student of the Week, Noah McLeod.

McLeod, the son of Brittney McLeod, is a freshman at EHS who runs on the track and field team and said his favorite subject is algebra.

"I've always performed very well in math, and I find it extremely fun," he said.

Because of his love for math and physics, McLeod said he wants to pursue a career in engineering after graduation. He also said one of his favorite aspects of being a Wildcat is being surrounded by so many awesome teachers.

"I love how much the wonderful teachers contribute so much to the success of their students. My friends fulfill a large portion of my enjoyment at school, as well as my astoundingly amazing and hard-working teachers," he said.

In his free time, McLeod enjoys playing chess and running as well as studying astronomy, physics and "anything related to science or mathematics." He can also say the alphabet backwards, has memorized the periodic table and learned the first 35 digits of pi.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.