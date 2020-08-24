Safety a priority for ESCC, AAC this fall

Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College are placing a priority on safety as both campuses prepare for students to return to campus for fall classes, which begin on Aug. 24.
Safety protocols for all campuses are established in the College’s COVID-19 Mitigation Plan, first developed after campuses closed in March. This plan is continuously updated to meet the latest guidelines provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) office, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office and state health officials, local Emergency Management Agency representatives and local health professionals.
At AAC, students will complete classes and labs in person through a staggered schedule. At ESCC, no more than 130 students are expected to be on campus at any point throughout the semester to participate in reduced-capacity hybrid classes. Most academic classes for ESCC will be held online.
“The fall schedule for ESCC and AAC will look different this year,” Dean of Instruction Danny Long said. “However, the primary focus was meeting the diverse needs of our students while maximizing their safety and the safety of our faculty and staff. It was truly a grassroots effort that relied heavily on the recommendations of the individual divisions and the faculty members of the specific content areas. The schedule went through multiple revisions as the college would receive updated information for local, state and federal health professionals. I am excited about the opportunities that will be provided to our students that put the health and safety of everyone at the forefront.”
While many safety measures have already been in practice on both campuses, technology will soon be included in the College’s safety protocols.
Currently, ESCC and AAC use the free emergency notification system Alertus. The mobile app is currently beta testing a new feature that includes options for Pandemic Alerts, such as COVID-19, to help track personal movement if an individual has tested positive for the virus.
Additionally, ESCC and AAC will use the free CampusClear app, which assists in the self-screening process for students and faculty. Everyone at ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College is required to use CampusClear to enter campus. At 7 a.m. each morning, a push notification is sent as a reminder to complete a self assessment. Once the assessment is complete, the app will determine if an individual is cleared to enter campus or not.
Additional safety measures for both campuses include: classrooms and labs arranged to meet social distancing guidelines, sanitization and social distancing signage placed around both campuses and staggered schedules to reduce safety risks.
Students coming on campus will be required to wear a mask while around others and have their temperature checked before the CampusClear app is available. Temperature checkpoints are at Wallace Administration Building at the Enterprise campus and the ATTC building on the Ozark campus.
ESCC Chief of Campus Police Jeff Spence encouraged all students, faculty, staff and visitors to any campus to stay vigilant and continue to practice the College’s safety protocols.
"While we are doing everything possible to prevent any cases of COVID-19, we must rely on every person in our campus community to do their part by following the guidelines that we have implemented,” Spence said.
Additionally, all students will be required to complete an online COVID-19 training course, which has been integrated into the College’s online orientation course, and complete a COVID-19 Waiver.
“The safety of our students and employees is our top priority,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Our Safety Team, which helped develop our Mitigation Plan, continues to meet regularly to discuss our safety protocols and any changes that may come from the CDC or ADPH. I appreciate the work of everyone involved with updating this plan.
“We have been successful in maintaining safe campuses this summer by following the safety measures set in our plan, and I commend our students, faculty and staff for their cooperation. I encourage you all to self-screen before coming to campus, wear a mask in the presence of others, practice social distancing guidelines and follow all other safety protocols. If we continue to follow these measures, we will surely have a great fall semester that is both safe and productive for everyone on campus.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!