Coffee County Board discusses FY 2021 budget

The Coffee County Board of Education held the first of two budget hearings during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.
Chief Financial Officer Shannon Odom prepared a presentation for the board and meeting attendees regarding the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget, explaining the figures and from where the county schools receive their funding. According to Odom, 71 percent of Coffee County’s revenue comes from state funding, with 17 percent coming from local funds, 11 percent coming from federal funds, and 1 percent coming from other funds.
In fiscal year 2020, Coffee County schools received $16,825,065 in state fund revenues and $1,559,271 in federal fund revenues. Odom said for fiscal year 2021, Coffee County is expected to receive $17,367,791 in state fund revenues and $1,829,892 in federal fund revenues, an increase of $542,726 and $270,675 respectively. The estimate for FY 2021’s total local revenue is $4,357,072 and total other revenues are $10,057,012.
Under expenditures, Odom said that 56 percent of expenditures fall under the general fund, with capital projects taking up the next largest chunk at 30 percent. Special revenues make up 11 percent of expenditures, debt service 2 percent, and the last 1 percent goes to fiduciary expenditures.
The total anticipated expenditures for FY 2021 is $34,210,192.07. According to Odom’s presentation, the estimated beginning balance for FY 2021 is $7,772,075.60; adding that sum to the $34,561,767.75 of anticipated revenues, the balance before expenditures should be $42,333,843.35. After expenditures are subtracted, the estimated ending balance is $8,123,651.28, of which $7,235,612 will be in the general fund. As the State Department of Education recommends that Coffee County have at least two months of operating balance on hand, and the one month requirement is $1,597,982, the school system should have 4.53 months of operating balance on hand after expenditures are subtracted.
Odom also broke down the monies received for coronavirus aid and relief. From the CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), Coffee County Schools received $500,933 to be used for healthcare supplies, sanitation supplies, remediation and intervention services, special education services, social and emotional support for students, instructional supplies, technology (audio/video equipment, student and teacher devices) and remote learning teacher salaries/benefits. From the Government Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), $164,862 was received and was used as follows: $36,270 for equipping 14 school buses with Wi-Fi capabilities, $95,620 to purchase Calvert Learning and Courseware and $32,972 was used for before and after school tutoring. From the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), $658,801 was received and used as follows: $271, 271 for education health and wellness including fund salaries for Parapro Medical Aides, fund salaries for nurses, isolation rooms, PPE equipment, sanitation equipment and supplies and bus modifications; and the remaining $387,530 was used to purchase 1,100 Chromebooks for remote learning and security software.
No further discussion was given on the budget and no votes were taken.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth discussed the updated number of COVID cases in the school system. Coffee County Schools have had a total of 12 cases since school began, five of those coming this past week.
“Again, I ask that everyone continues to monitor their children at home,” he said. “If they’re showing symptoms, make sure to keep them home and contact the school to let us know.”
He also commended the teachers and staff for how they’ve responded to the challenges of school reopening.
“Our employees are doing an outstanding, exceptional job. They’ve been put in a very stressful situation and under a microscope this year,” he said. “Each and every employee of Coffee County Schools is to be patted on the back, and we owe them a lot of gratitude for the job they’re doing.”
The Coffee County Board of Education’s next budget hearing will be held next Thursday, Sept. 10 at noon.
