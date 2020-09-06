Coffee County Board discusses FY 2021 budget

The Coffee County Board of Education held the first of two budget hearings during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening.

Chief Financial Officer Shannon Odom prepared a presentation for the board and meeting attendees regarding the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget, explaining the figures and from where the county schools receive their funding. According to Odom, 71 percent of Coffee County’s revenue comes from state funding, with 17 percent coming from local funds, 11 percent coming from federal funds, and 1 percent coming from other funds.

In fiscal year 2020, Coffee County schools received $16,825,065 in state fund revenues and $1,559,271 in federal fund revenues. Odom said for fiscal year 2021, Coffee County is expected to receive $17,367,791 in state fund revenues and $1,829,892 in federal fund revenues, an increase of $542,726 and $270,675 respectively. The estimate for FY 2021’s total local revenue is $4,357,072 and total other revenues are $10,057,012.

Under expenditures, Odom said that 56 percent of expenditures fall under the general fund, with capital projects taking up the next largest chunk at 30 percent. Special revenues make up 11 percent of expenditures, debt service 2 percent, and the last 1 percent goes to fiduciary expenditures.

The total anticipated expenditures for FY 2021 is $34,210,192.07. According to Odom’s presentation, the estimated beginning balance for FY 2021 is $7,772,075.60; adding that sum to the $34,561,767.75 of anticipated revenues, the balance before expenditures should be $42,333,843.35. After expenditures are subtracted, the estimated ending balance is $8,123,651.28, of which $7,235,612 will be in the general fund. As the State Department of Education recommends that Coffee County have at least two months of operating balance on hand, and the one month requirement is $1,597,982, the school system should have 4.53 months of operating balance on hand after expenditures are subtracted.