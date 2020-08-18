Airboat to the rescue

The Elba Fire Department had the opportunity Saturday night to use its recently purchased airboat in its first rescue mission, Fire Chief Drew Parker reported.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., the fire department was dispatched for a water rescue regarding two stranded kayakers on Pea River. Chief Parker said one of the kayaks was damaged on the river during their trip and began taking on water, making it unusable. The kayakers traveled as far as they could before calling for assistance. Firefighters and dispatchers were able to estimate an approximate location, and Airboat 1 was launched approximately 30 minutes after the call was made to 911.

Minutes later at 8:47 p.m., Airboat 1 and its crew arrived on scene and safely recovered the two kayakers and transported them to their vehicles. By 8:58 p.m., Airboat 1 had arrived back at the Elba boat ramp.

“Airboat 1 performed flawlessly during this mission, arriving on scene only minutes after initial launch,” Parker said in a post to the department’s Facebook page later that night.

“A very special ‘thank you’ once again is extended to the Elba City Council and the Coffee County Commission in the assistance of helping to acquire this resource. Thank you to Elba 911 Communications Dispatchers and Elba Police for the assistance on the rescue mission tonight.”

The $65,000 airboat was introduced at the Coffee County Commission meeting on July 27. It was custom-built by Circle H Airboats in Ino and features a 600-horsepower, fuel-injected engine that powers four propeller blades, a high-quality LED light system, noise cancelling headphones that allow for communication between personnel and a high-quality GPS system. It is able to carry three personnel/operators and four passengers and includes an area where a backboard can be secured for safe patient care.