Red Dragon will help cats and dogs

“The electric service is so overloaded that a desperately needed clothes dryer could not even be added. On Oct. 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael, a CAT-5 storm, did extensive damage. A very large tree fell onto the separate block building that held the main dog kennels. Other limbs and trees fell on the office building which also houses all the cats. The roof was severely damaged and has only been shrink-wrapped to try to get by until the new facility can be built. We may be forced to close if a new facility is not built soon. Our times and options are running out. With our animal intake growing an average of 15 percent each year, a new facility will help us do that. We will increase our capacity and the enrichment of the animals as well as implement new services to help with the challenges faced by owners and animals alike.”