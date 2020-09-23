Red Dragon will help cats and dogs

Hungry humans can help some unfortunate cats and dogs through the month of October by ordering up a special salad and vinaigrette.
Green Gate Olive Grove owners David and Sally Gist have started a new “Artist Series” labeling tradition for some of their bottled dressings, and they’re using their first, the Red Dragon vinaigrette with a label designed by their future daughter-in-law, Abby Rivera, to help Partners for Pets. That organization is making preparations to open a new no-kill shelter to replace the one devastated by Hurricane Michael.
The couple will give $5 to Partners on each bottle of special-label Red Dragon sold through October. And that organization will get $1 more each time someone orders a Red Dragon salad from the Green Gate food truck as it sets up at various venues throughout that month.
One of those is the Oct. 10-11 Farm Tour 2020. They’re setting up at Lazy Acres Family Farm on both those days, preparing food that feature pork, beef and poultry from the farm. See more about that event in an accompanying story.
The dressing with the special label is also available at several area businesses, including Bespoken Gifts and Antiques, Penellos Italian Cuisine restaurant, Great Oaks Pet Resort all in Marianna, as well as Southern Fields Brewing in Campbellton and Emmie & Co. silkscreen and embroidery in Chipley. Other businesses are also invited to stock the product for the duration of the Partners fundraiser and beyond.
A chef, David Gist created the Red Dragon dressing recipe, which features dragon fruit, and put a Red Dragon salad recipe on his food truck menu. Those offerings will be available during the Lazy Acres Farm Tour days, and the Gists are also putting on a contest to see if consumers want to try their hands at creating their own Red Dragon salad recipe. His is made of this: Mixed greens, tomatoes, black olives, cranberries, parmesan crisps, pumpkin seeds and, of course, Red Dragon vinaigrette.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 20, and the first, second and third place winners will be announced at a big event for Partners for Pets, Petoberfest, set for Oct. 30. The first place winner gets a three-pack of large bottles of Green Gate’s best-selling products, two infused vinegars and an extra virgin olive oil. The second place winner gets one infused vinegar and the extra virgin olive oil. The third place winner will get a bottle of the extra virgin olive oil.
To enter, email your recipe to greengateolivegrove@gmail.com and put Petoberfest in the subject line. Include the procedures you used to make your salad, and a picture of it completed.
Partnerships like those with Lazy Acres and Partners for Pets have become a signature strategy for Green Gate over the time that the Gists have owned the grove, and the couple says it’s about more than networking for business purposes. The two say that kind of relationship with others has always been part of their dream and philosophy as entrepreneurs and members of society.
At Petoberfest, they’ll announce how much they and their partnering businesses were able to raise together for Partners for Pets.
Petoberfest set for Oct. 30
As for Petoberfest, hopes are high for the annual fundraiser. Last year, it brought in $30,000 toward the new shelter. The event is scheduled to run from 4-8 p.m. in Marianna’s Madison Street Park. There will be vendors, a silent auction, raffles, a dunking booth and more. Business sponsorships are available for the event at various levels.
Vendors can rent book space for $25.
Donations of items for the silent auction are being sought. You can deliver your donated items to the UPS store on or before Oct. 26, or if you need it picked up from your location, call Carol Johnson at 850-209-3391.
Guests at Petoberfest are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing at the event.
Partners for Pets representatives say Petoberfest is a key event in getting a new shelter in place on a 3.8-acre parcel on Panhandle Road. The current location off Penn Avenue, which was an existing building repurposed into a shelter, was never in good condition, the organization says, but Hurricane Michael made things worse.
“It has become dangerous for the animals and the people who work and volunteer there,” the organization said in a press release about the campaign to raise money for the new shelter.
“The electric service is so overloaded that a desperately needed clothes dryer could not even be added. On Oct. 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael, a CAT-5 storm, did extensive damage. A very large tree fell onto the separate block building that held the main dog kennels. Other limbs and trees fell on the office building which also houses all the cats. The roof was severely damaged and has only been shrink-wrapped to try to get by until the new facility can be built. We may be forced to close if a new facility is not built soon. Our times and options are running out. With our animal intake growing an average of 15 percent each year, a new facility will help us do that. We will increase our capacity and the enrichment of the animals as well as implement new services to help with the challenges faced by owners and animals alike.”
Additionally, Partners for Pets is offering memorial bricks for purchase, which will be installed at the new shelter as a patio or sidewalk entrance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!