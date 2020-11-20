Salvation Army releases bell ringing schedule

The sound of bells ringing will soon be heard at the Eufaula Walmart store.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign for the Salvation Army will begin on Saturday, Nov. 21, with volunteers from Woodmen Life Chapter 16.

Friday, Nov. 27 will be covered by the Eufaula Fire Department, and Saturday, Nov. 28, will be covered by RSVP. The Eufaula Lions Club will volunteer on Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by Eufaula Kiwanis Club on Saturday, Dec. 12.

As of now we do not have volunteers for Saturday, Dec. 19. If anyone is interested in volunteering to ring for the Salvation Army, please call Kim May at 334-808-1069 or 334-672-4481.

The Salvation Army helps those in need within your community with food, clothing, furniture, rent, utilities, disaster relief, holiday food boxes, Angel Tree program and much more.

This has been a difficult year for the Salvation Army with donations being down nationwide and we need your help. The Salvation Army could not help those in need with all these programs without your help. So please, when you pass by a volunteer ringing that bell, remember those in need that need our help.