Andalusia's Brenda Gantt shares her kitchen with the world

Seriously, though, she does feel a responsibility to her fans. “My prayer has always been, and it still is, to help me be a good influence on the people that I meet. That is important, to be a positive influence, and I’ve always asked God to give me that.”

Creating a community

Gantt now realizes that not everyone had the same kind of upbringing she did; she learned to cook from her mother, who she says was “an excellent cook.”

“If she was in the kitchen, she made me be there. I may be sitting at the table, or stirring something, or shucking corn. I may not be cooking, but I had to be in the kitchen.” She raised her children the same way, and now her grandchildren, too, who all know how to cook.

But she had no idea that people didn’t know things that are second nature to her: the difference between all-purpose and self-rising flour. How to properly fry vegetables. Or how to cut up a chicken.

“I’m not trying to perform; I’m actually trying to help them to cook. It’s not hard. But so many have written and said they didn’t ask their grandmother what to do, and their mother didn’t let them in the kitchen.”