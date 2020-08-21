Golf is a game of etiquette

When Ray Robely, 38, took up golf at age 22, he didn’t know anything about the game.

“I did not grow up playing golf,” Robley said, whose family moved around and wound up in Mobile for his high school years. “I got a job at 22 and my boss played golf. I figured it was good for business to learn how to play.”

Robley, who works for Baker Metal Works and Supply of Troy, learned to play golf on his own. Having had no formal instruction, he found out right away that golf has its own set of rules. It also has its own rules of etiquette.

Learning etiquette the hard way, which can mean making embarrassing mistakes, inspired him to create a junior golf series at Enterprise Country Club. It is a nine-hole, six event junior tournament played on Sunday afternoons that began July 26 and ends Oct 11. Club members and non-members are invited to participate. The entry fee is $15 per event.

The series is for golfers age 18 and younger. The nine holes are stroke play with a double par max. Robley said the “tournaments” will allow young golfers to improve their skills, learn golf etiquette and increase their love for the game.

“The main thing is to teach young people that there is a certain way to play,” Robley said. “The Sunday matches require that every ball is putt out, no 'gimmees,' you tee off in order of the last hole score, you can’t improve your lie in the rough. Learning the rules now will put them a step ahead when they are older.”