Golf is a game of etiquette

When Ray Robely, 38, took up golf at age 22, he didn’t know anything about the game.
“I did not grow up playing golf,” Robley said, whose family moved around and wound up in Mobile for his high school years. “I got a job at 22 and my boss played golf. I figured it was good for business to learn how to play.”
Robley, who works for Baker Metal Works and Supply of Troy, learned to play golf on his own. Having had no formal instruction, he found out right away that golf has its own set of rules. It also has its own rules of etiquette.
Learning etiquette the hard way, which can mean making embarrassing mistakes, inspired him to create a junior golf series at Enterprise Country Club. It is a nine-hole, six event junior tournament played on Sunday afternoons that began July 26 and ends Oct 11. Club members and non-members are invited to participate. The entry fee is $15 per event.
The series is for golfers age 18 and younger. The nine holes are stroke play with a double par max. Robley said the “tournaments” will allow young golfers to improve their skills, learn golf etiquette and increase their love for the game.
“The main thing is to teach young people that there is a certain way to play,” Robley said. “The Sunday matches require that every ball is putt out, no 'gimmees,' you tee off in order of the last hole score, you can’t improve your lie in the rough. Learning the rules now will put them a step ahead when they are older.”
Robley has a son, Cooper, 10, who has been playing golf since “he could walk.” The Robley family moved to Enterprise eight years ago. He said he is glad his son loves the game because it's a sport you can play your whole life.
“You can play when you're 90 years old,” Robley said.
Age divisions include 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18. Participants, girls and boys, must walk and carry their own golf bag except the 10 and under where a parent must caddy. There are different tee locations for the age groups.
The format is six matches and the dates are July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 30, Sept. 13, Sept 27, and Oct. 11. The lowest two scores will be thrown out so players who missed the first two dates can still be in the running for the 4 match total score. Winners are named after the events and earn prizes. A championship will be held Oct. 25 and the winner will receive a stand golf bag with “ECC Junior Champ 2020” engraved on it.
Robley emphasizes that skill is not a prerequisite to participate.
“I really don’t see this series as a competition as much as I see it getting young people involved in golf,” he said. “The first match had 25 participants and this time we had 30 players. Most are from Enterprise, but we’ve got players from Dothan and Ozark. It’s been great to see the interest increase."
Registration for the Sunday afternoon events is at 2 p.m. with a tee time of 3 p.m. For more information call ECC at 334-347-2726 or go to the club’s website at enterprisecountryclub.org.
First place awards from the second junior series event on Aug. 9 were: M. Steltenpohl, 8 and under; JA. Steed, 9-10; P. Trawick, 11-12; J. Steed, 13-14; and J. Bailey, 15 and up
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!