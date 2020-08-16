Lifesaving trumps birdies every time

I was glad to see my old friend Greg when a group of us got a chance to play golf last week. He and I used to play some tournaments together and there was one I will never forget.

It was nearly 15 years ago at an old pine tree-lined traditional course built by International Paper in south Arkansas. Depending on the wind, people within a hundred miles knew when the plant was running at full capacity. So maybe IP thought a golf course would even things out.

But at that tournament it was plain to see the old country club’s days were numbered by the deteriorating condition of the pro shop and once beautiful restaurant. Rotting wood and peeling paint disguised much better days. The course, however, was still a fine test, as what money was left from the steadily declining membership was used for fairways and greens.

Greg had complained that morning about an upset stomach. Looking back, we should have paid closer attention to the warning. I told him before we left that it wouldn’t kill me not to play, but he felt obligated and so I picked him up and we headed out.

We arrived and the pot-holed parking lot was full of cars and golfers who smoked fat cigars while unloading massive bags. Greg asked if I could get his clubs for him because he needed to visit the bathroom. I said sure, thinking he looked a little green.

I got us a cart and went inside for lunch, which I decided to pass on after seeing it was bratwurst and sauerkraut. With still no sign of Greg, I headed to the driving range. After putting awhile I went to find him, and saw him coming out of a bathroom. “Have you been there the whole time?” I asked.