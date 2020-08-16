Lifesaving trumps birdies every time

I was glad to see my old friend Greg when a group of us got a chance to play golf last week. He and I used to play some tournaments together and there was one I will never forget.
It was nearly 15 years ago at an old pine tree-lined traditional course built by International Paper in south Arkansas. Depending on the wind, people within a hundred miles knew when the plant was running at full capacity. So maybe IP thought a golf course would even things out.
But at that tournament it was plain to see the old country club’s days were numbered by the deteriorating condition of the pro shop and once beautiful restaurant. Rotting wood and peeling paint disguised much better days. The course, however, was still a fine test, as what money was left from the steadily declining membership was used for fairways and greens.
Greg had complained that morning about an upset stomach. Looking back, we should have paid closer attention to the warning. I told him before we left that it wouldn’t kill me not to play, but he felt obligated and so I picked him up and we headed out.
We arrived and the pot-holed parking lot was full of cars and golfers who smoked fat cigars while unloading massive bags. Greg asked if I could get his clubs for him because he needed to visit the bathroom. I said sure, thinking he looked a little green.
I got us a cart and went inside for lunch, which I decided to pass on after seeing it was bratwurst and sauerkraut. With still no sign of Greg, I headed to the driving range. After putting awhile I went to find him, and saw him coming out of a bathroom. “Have you been there the whole time?” I asked.
“Yeah, must have been something I ate last night.”
“Then you don’t want to see what they have for lunch.”
We teed off and he got weaker on every hole. The guys we were playing were pretty good but I soon lost interest in the golf as I watched my partner struggle. On the fourth green he putted and went down on his knees while the rest of us finished. I walked over to him and he weakly told me he had to get out of there.
I told the other team we were dropping out because my partner was too sick to go on and we headed back to my car. Looking back, I could have driven the few miles to the county hospital, but neither of us knew how serious it was then so we headed back to Little Rock.
Things went downhill fast. About halfway home he was struggling to talk and looked awful. I was pretty scared. We got his wife on his cell and I told her to meet us at the hospital.
We were in KM’s new Honda Accord, which was barely broken in. I was about to test it. It was hot that July Saturday when I topped the rise of the highway coming into Little Rock. The dash indicator said 105, but that wasn’t the temperature outside, it was how fast we were going. I saw the familiar sight of the city skyline, with its few tall buildings. Then I saw the state trooper. I pulled over and jumped out, telling him I thought my friend was dying. He told me to calm and slow down.
“How about an escort?”
He said no, telling me I was almost there. But as soon as I got out of his sight I punched the little car again, thinking of Rooster Cogburn running Little Blacky to death at the end of “True Grit.”
We made it to the hospital, where Greg would spend two days for what they said was food poisoning and dehydration. As for me, well, I had always wanted to be John Wayne.
Jay Edwards is a freelance columnist who can be reached at chips7591@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!