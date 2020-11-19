Speeding on post puts lives at risk

And another consideration are the roads on post – they’re just not made for some of the speeds law enforcement officers are see­ing people doing, Dumais added.

“We don’t have a highway on post, but we have seen some speeds on radar that are at those highway levels of speed,” he said.

Fort Rucker has a speed limit of 30 mph in most areas of the post, but the limit de­creases to 20 mph in the housing areas and 10 mph in parking lots. The speed limit in­creases to 40 mph on the long stretches of outer roads to places like the Ozark, Faulkner and Newton gates, Dumais said.

“We’ve seen speeds in excess of 70-75 mph (on those roads),” the police chief said. “And we do get quite a few 20 overs on the installation also. Where that becomes a prob­lem is our road network is not built for those types of speed, so there is a hazard associated with that.”

He added that some people’s “lead foot” takes over on these long stretches, but those roads are narrow, the trees come up close to the roadways and curbs are sometimes very close to the driving areas.