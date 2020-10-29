Houston County voters will decide if probate judge should be licensed attorney

“In those cases, some 800 a year in Houston County, there are lawyers making legal arguments as it relates to the rules of civil procedure, the rules of evidence, and what I have found over time is that it is critically influent that the judge be qualified to understand the substantive law as well as the procedural law to protect that individual’s rights,” Davenport said.

Cases involving large estates also come through the probate judge’s court. In district court, any amount in controversy over $20,000 would have to be filed in circuit court. However, judges in probate court might see a case involving assets in excess of $1 million.

“It’s only fair and just for the parties that they have a judge that is qualified to serve,” Davenport said. “I’m not a young guy anymore. I won’t be here forever. I’m hoping to see that we set in place a system that is good for our community.”

Davenport began his second six-year term in office after running unopposed in 2018. While the request – if approved – would thin the potential pool of opponents, Davenport said that did not motivate him to make the request.