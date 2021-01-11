Positive updates for multi-use trail study in Houston County

More talk is underway for the possibility of a new multi-use trail project in Houston County as retired Dothan Leisure Services official Kim Meeker gave an update on the feasibility study at Monday’s Houston County Commission meeting.

What will be a lengthy and costly project will establish a set of multi-use trails meant for biking, jogging, and other recreational activities that will hope to connect community members all across the county. Meeker has begun speaking to individuals within the Southeast Wiregrass Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) as well as the mayors of Ashford and Cowarts, where both towns plan to be connected by the trails. Meeker described it as connecting “the hospitality and entertainment district of Dothan with Ashford” using the trails.

Working with the MPO would allow application for state and federal grants to help fund the project, Commission Chairman Mark Culver explained.

“MPO has planning for trails that we have told them we want to be a part of,” Culver said. “Once we begin work with them, there are federal grants we will qualify for.”