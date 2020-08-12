Woman arrested for financial exploitation of elderly person

On Monday, Aug. 10, investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Martha Lee Byrd, 59, of Portland, Oregon and Coffee Springs with ties to Coffee County and Geneva County. Byrd was charged with one count of first degree financial exploitation of elderly person.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and further details will be released when available. The Coffee County Sheriff's Office is being assisted in this case by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney's Office (Middle District of Alabama), the Alabama Securities Commission and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

