You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested for financial exploitation of elderly person
0 comments

Woman arrested for financial exploitation of elderly person

Only $5 for 5 months
081220-ent-byrdarrest-p1

Martha Lee Byrd

On Monday, Aug. 10, investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Martha Lee Byrd, 59, of Portland, Oregon and Coffee Springs with ties to Coffee County and Geneva County. Byrd was charged with one count of first degree financial exploitation of elderly person.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and further details will be released when available. The Coffee County Sheriff's Office is being assisted in this case by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Attorney's Office (Middle District of Alabama), the Alabama Securities Commission and the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert