Dothan Leisure Services to open playgrounds, basketball courts Oct. 10

Outdoor basketball courts located at Andrew Belle and Doug Tew recreation centers, Kinney Park, Pine Hills, Walter E. Byrd Park, and Wiregrass Park will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset, according to a news release from the City of Dothan's Department of Leisure Services. However, each game is limited to 30 minutes so all those waiting will have time to play. No more than 25 people can gather on site at one time, and all participants will have to wear masks except when on the court during play. Participants are also expected to wash and sanitize their hands before and after play.