Dothan Leisure Services to open playgrounds, basketball courts Oct. 10

Dothan Leisure Services will open its outdoor basketball courts and playgrounds starting Saturday, Oct. 10, but there will be restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Outdoor basketball courts located at Andrew Belle and Doug Tew recreation centers, Kinney Park, Pine Hills, Walter E. Byrd Park, and Wiregrass Park will be open to the public from sunrise to sunset, according to a news release from the City of Dothan's Department of Leisure Services. However, each game is limited to 30 minutes so all those waiting will have time to play. No more than 25 people can gather on site at one time, and all participants will have to wear masks except when on the court during play. Participants are also expected to wash and sanitize their hands before and after play.
For playgrounds located around the city, capacity limits have been set and additional rules will apply. Like the outdoor courts, playgrounds will be open from sunrise to sunset.
Outdoor playgrounds are located at the following sites (number in parenthesis indicates the playground capacity): Andrew Belle playground (20); Morningview playground (20); Doug Tew playground (35); Pine Hills playground (25); Eastgate playgrounds (25); Powell Street (25); Fairlane playgrounds (20); Ramsey playground (30); Gussie McMillion playground (20); Solomon Park play area (25); James Oates playground (35); Walter E. Byrd playground (30); Kinney Park playground (20); Walton Park playgrounds (40); Kiwanis playground (35); Wiregrass playground (20); and Miracle playground (60).
Rules and restrictions for playground use include:
• Face masks covering the mouth and nose are always required for those 2 years of age or older with caregiver supervision to ensure face mask use.
• Do not use the playground when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or when the capacity limit of the playground has been reached.
• Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart.
• Consider coming on different times or days to avoid wait times and potential crowded times.
• No eating or drinking on the playground, to ensure face masks are always worn.
• Wash or sanitize hands before and after using the playground.
• Elderly and persons with underlying medical conditions should avoid the playground when others are present.
• Please stay home if you or your child feel sick.
• Please limit your visit to 30 minutes per day when others are present.
• Large groups or organizations that exceed the playground capacity are not allowed.
• Playgrounds will be cleaned weekly; however, play equipment is not sterilized.
• Restrooms that are located near playgrounds will have a posted cleaning schedule.
For more information, contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 or visit www.facebook.com/dothanleisureservices.
