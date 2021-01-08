My New Year’s gift to guys (and girls)

They referenced some things you should talk about on a first date. For instance, it’s better to talk about travel than movies. This doesn’t mean telling her about the bloated dead deer you saw on your last drive through the country.

Also, sharing something confidential apparently goes a long way in making you more attractive. Just keep in mind that there are exceptions to everything. So if you just broke into some homes or shot somebody, you probably want to keep those to yourself.

Actually, check that. In their book, “The Heart of Social Psychology: A Backstage View of a Passionate Science,” Arthur and Elaine Aron state that “feeling excited, stimulated, and aroused is often associated with the people around us, even if they're not the cause. This can be taken to extremes: having someone try to kill you can actually make you more attracted to them.”

It all gets confusing. I think cousin Eddie probably said it best, “She falls down a well, her eyes go cross. She gets kicked by a mule. They go back. I don’t know.”