A 40-Year Commitment: Eye Center South growth focuses on patients & community

The concept for the tower is a collaboration between Heersink and his son, Dr. Sebastian Heersink, who is also an ophthalmologist. The duo started working on their vision about 10 years ago when Sebastian returned to the Wiregrass. The project broke ground in May 2017 and held its grand opening in May 2019.

The Heersinks’ passions have shaped the concept of the campus – everything from the physical appearance to the activities inside. The mansard roofs on both buildings are an architectural nod to his Dutch heritage. Inside the new Medical Tower, the lobby looks like something you would see in a fancy hotel and not a doctor’s office. That’s intentional – Marnix Heersink wants patients and their loved ones to feel comfortable and at ease when they’re receiving care. A balcony overlooks the lounge space with high wingback chairs, couches, and two large round chandeliers – Heersink gives his wife, Mary, credit for their selection. Space for a café and coffee shop is tucked off the lobby, and an even cozier resting space sits just behind the café.