COVID-19 Challenges: ACOM adapts and continues to graduate high quality doctors

“We went through every room and determined the capacity,” he said. “Fortunately, we didn’t have many challenges with space. We modified our curriculum as far as social distancing is concerned.”

As far as the instructional material in classes, Jones said instructors placed a stronger emphasis on the proper use of personal protective equipment.

“How do we deal with infectious diseases — that’s something that is taught in medical schools nationwide,” he said. “The scope determines whether it’s a pandemic or not. You can have localized flu outbreaks, and that is endemic to an area.

“We had to make sure they knew how to properly use PPE to handle a COVID-19 patient or a possible COVID-19 patient.”

Wave of the future?

Osteopathy is a hands-on way to practice medicine. Many doctors of osteopathy operate in family or internal medicine clinics, and examinations can involve manipulation of muscles and joints to ensure potential underlying medical conditions are discovered in a timely manner.

Given that nature, the COVID-19 pandemic provided osteopathic colleges an elevated level of challenges. Yet ACOM adjusted well and has created a plan that works for the current infection and mortality rates.