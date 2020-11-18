COVID-19 vaccine to be made available to all eligible Alabamians

As soon as mid-December, healthcare providers and the chronically ill in Alabama could begin receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, recently spoke with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris about the rapid progress which will make it possible for an initial supply of vaccine products to be available in the state as soon as a vaccine is authorized.

Large amounts of a vaccine from different companies have already been produced and stored while clinical trials are ongoing. Extraordinary precautions are taken to protect the stockpiles of the vaccine, including armed guards. The federal government will allocate initial vaccine supplies to states and jurisdictions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to take approximately two weeks to review vaccine products. As soon as the FDA makes its review, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will study the data and make recommendations. After the FDA confirms a COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and when an Emergency Use Authorization is received, vaccine kits will be shipped to several locations statewide and pre-positioned to provide immunizations in Alabama.