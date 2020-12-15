COVID numbers continue to hit new highs

Coffee County, along with the state as a whole, continues to see an alarming rise in positive cases of COVID-19 and record-breaking hospitalization numbers. Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said during Monday’s commission meeting that the holidays are no excuse to ease precautions.
Alabama is now averaging 2,800 new cases each day, Brown said. Over the last two weeks in Coffee County, the daily average climbed from 21 to 35 for a total of 490 new cases, bringing the county’s overall total to 2,947.
“Sixteen percent of all our cases since March have happened in the last two weeks,” Brown said.
Hospitalizations have also hit an all-time high with 2,248 patients currently being treated. The previous high was 1,613 in August. To demonstrate the severity and speed of the increase, Brown said there were just 973 hospitalizations on Nov. 1.
As beds continue to fill, doctors in the northern parts of the state have begun to treat patients at home.
“Dr. Gibson, who works in the emergency department at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, said before COVID she would always send patients to the hospital if their oxygen level was below 90. Now, she’s sending them home with a meter and some oxygen, and until it gets ‘too bad,’ they’re staying home,” he said. “I think we’re going to start seeing more of this happen.”
Another issue is the staffing shortage. As hospitalizations increase, so does the exposure risk for healthcare professionals, which leads to more positive cases. Brown reported that according to Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, a shortage of nurses was a greater cause for concern than a shortage of beds.
“We can always find more beds, but we need far more nurses,” Williamson said. “The challenge is staffing. I’m always worried about staffing. With nothing clearly out there to break this ongoing cycle, frankly, I think January has the potential of being an absolute disaster.”
Brown again encouraged residents to follow the big three: wear a mask, wash hands and keep distance from others. In order for the trends to change, there needs to be 100 percent community support—not just in our local communities, but across the nation.
“We have to do something. We have to continue to strongly encourage people to be responsible and exercise personal responsibility,” he said. “With that comes community cooperation. We need people’s cooperation to at least do the big three. I’m going to go beyond that today and be the Grinch and tell you what the CDC and Alabama Department of Health recommends when we’re at this level.
“Limit out of state travel; unless it’s an emergency, you probably shouldn’t go see Grandma this Christmas season. Avoid groups of 20 or more, so you probably shouldn’t be attending that large Christmas party. You should get take out instead of dining in. I hate to say it, because I love going to church myself, but worship services should be held online. Those are the recommendations when we’re at the level we’re at right now.
“Whether people pay attention to these or not… I can’t make people do anything. All I can do is make suggestions. Yes, some of these are controversial, but they are recommendations that could lower the high rate of transmission we are seeing right now and give some relief to our hospitals by lowering the amount of COVID cases.
“None of these recommendations are mandatory and there is no enforcement mechanism for this. We are depending on your good nature and willingness to help your neighbors and practice these recommendations. We are dependent on the kindness of everyone involved and their own willingness to abide by isolation and quarantine measures when infected or exposed and to practice general hygiene measures at all times.”
According to a survey performed by global data and survey firm Dynata at the request of the New York Times, 14 percent of Americans said they never wear a mask when leaving the house. The survey also concluded that in five random encounters in our area, the chance of everyone wearing a mask is only 14 percent.
Alabama is just short of hitting 300,000 cases. In the last 14 days, there have been 49,096 new cases, and the death toll is now over 4,000.
