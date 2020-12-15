COVID numbers continue to hit new highs

Another issue is the staffing shortage. As hospitalizations increase, so does the exposure risk for healthcare professionals, which leads to more positive cases. Brown reported that according to Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, a shortage of nurses was a greater cause for concern than a shortage of beds.

“We can always find more beds, but we need far more nurses,” Williamson said. “The challenge is staffing. I’m always worried about staffing. With nothing clearly out there to break this ongoing cycle, frankly, I think January has the potential of being an absolute disaster.”

Brown again encouraged residents to follow the big three: wear a mask, wash hands and keep distance from others. In order for the trends to change, there needs to be 100 percent community support—not just in our local communities, but across the nation.

“We have to do something. We have to continue to strongly encourage people to be responsible and exercise personal responsibility,” he said. “With that comes community cooperation. We need people’s cooperation to at least do the big three. I’m going to go beyond that today and be the Grinch and tell you what the CDC and Alabama Department of Health recommends when we’re at this level.