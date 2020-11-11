Don't forget your flu shot

Different flu vaccines are approved for use in different groups of people.

• There are flu shots approved for use in children as young as 6 months oldand flu shots approved for use in adults 65 years and older.

• Flu shots also are recommended and approved for use in pregnant women and people with certain chronic health conditions.

• The nasal spray flu vaccine is approved for use in non-pregnant individuals who are 2 years through 49 years of age. People with some certain medical conditions should not receive the nasal spray flu vaccine.

While there are many vaccine options from which to choose, CDC does not recommend one flu vaccine over another. The most important message is for all people 6 months of age and older to get a flu vaccine every year.

In addition to providing protection for yourself, the more people who are immunized for flu, the better the public is protected. Furthermore, fewer people will be hospitalized for flu at a time when physicians need hospital beds not only for COVID-19 but for other health needs that require hospitalization. In addition to getting vaccinated, other steps that are needed to help prevent COVID-19 and influenza are as follows: