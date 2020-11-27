Flowers CEO Jeff Brannon sees his role as a privilege

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.

Jeff Brannon became a nurse to take care of others.

He wasn’t expecting, or even looking, to work on the business side of healthcare as an administrator. And 35 years after starting his career at Dothan's Flowers Hospital, Brannon wasn’t expecting to get a call to come home.

“I’m a man of faith and believe that the good Lord knows my steps long before I do,” Brannon said. “Those things happened for a reason. I hope that I have everywhere that I’ve been made a mark, an impact … I don’t know how you can be a caregiver without having compassion and a servant heart for those who you get the privilege to take care of.”

Brannon was named Flowers Hospital’s CEO earlier this year, taking over the position in July.

Like other hospitals around the region and country, Flowers has faced an unprecedented year with the coronavirus pandemic. Brannon returned during a peak in cases at the hospital.

He started his first day as CEO on July 6 and didn’t go home until 10:30 that night.