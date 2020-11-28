State-of-the-art treatment: Southeast Health updates facilities, equipment to deliver region's leading cancer services

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.
There is no sweeter sound than the ringing of the bell at Southeast Health Cancer Center.
It is a time honored tradition that cancer patients ring the bell upon completion of radiation or chemotherapy treatment. While it is a celebration for some, it also offers the sound of hope to patients who eagerly anticipate the day it will be their turn.
Cancer can be a grind both physically and emotionally, which is why Southeast Health has invested in expanding its cancer services to continue meeting the needs of the region’s patients. The healthcare system is committed to providing its patients the latest in technology coupled with aggressive cancer treatment here at home.
Earlier this year, a 4,000-square-foot chemotherapy infusion area opened with 21 chairs. The area is intimate enough for patients to talk and encourage each other, while also allowing for private moments of thought and meditation.
“We redesigned and expanded our infusion suites with the comfort of our patients in mind,” said Scott Griffin, director of the cancer center. “Our goal is make each patient as comfortable as possible by providing them with an individual television, dimmable lighting and a support person.”
He said the area was designed with the nurse’s station in the middle of the room giving clinicians a 360-degree view of each patient. “The location of the station and the individual call system allows our nurses quick access when a patient needs immediate attention,” Griffin said.
Each suite also has a place for a family member or friend to stay with the patient during the treatment. The hospital’s recent growth in cancer services includes Southeast Health Hematology and Oncology clinic with board-certified physicians Krishna Mohan R. Basarakodu, MD, Sri Laxmi Valasareddi, MD, Mazen Zaarour, MD.
In addition to the chemotherapy infusion area, the cancer center is a leading radiation oncology provider in the region. “We offer exceptional, compassionate cancer care to more than 1,200 existing and newly diagnosed cancer patients annually,” Griffin stated.
Led by board certified radiation oncologist, Jarrod Adkison, MD, the center’s highly trained oncology professionals are the most experienced cancer care providers in the region. In fact, the quality care at Southeast Health drew the attention of the University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham. Almost 10 years ago, Southeast Health was the first hospital in the state to associate with the UAB Cancer Care Network.
“Through the affiliation, our patients have greater access to clinical trials, treatment protocols, genetic counseling and collaboration with UAB specialists for second opinions on treatment planning,” Griffin said. “It also provides our physicians and nursing professionals with opportunities to participate in continuing education programs.”
When it comes to the latest technology, Southeast Health offers the TrueBeam Radiotherapy System. It is the most powerful radiotherapy system offered in Dothan.
“We’re putting cancer on notice that we’re prepared to do everything in our power to defeat it and help our patients become survivors,” Griffin said. “This system uniquely offers crystal clear imaging while compensating for the slightest of patient movement during treatment. The TrueBeam, which reduces the treatment time, can be used on lung, breast, prostate and neck, as well as other cancers that are treatable with radiotherapy.”
“TrueBeam enables us to treat even the most challenging cases with unprecedented speed and precision,” said Dr. Adkison. “With a broad spectrum of capabilities, TrueBeam makes it possible for us to offer faster, more targeted treatments to tumors even as they move and change over time.”
The latest technology doesn’t stop at the door of the cancer center. Earlier this year, Southeast Health became the first healthcare facility in the region to install a hospital-based PET scanner in its Radiology department. The PET scanner allows radiologist to detect cancer early and determine if a patient is responding to treatment.
The PET scanners gives clinicians clearer images needed to provide accurate measurements to determine any changes in the tumor. In the past, physicians had to choose between clear images or accurate measurements. The PET scanner provides a faster, lower-dosage, patient-friendly experience.
“This technology is twice as fast as other CT scanners, meaning you don’t have to remain still as long,” Bill Hobbs, director of Radiology said. “It also uses half the radiation as other PET scanners.”
Hobbs said it allows patients to rest easy knowing Southeast Health has the advanced diagnostic technology.
When it comes to cancer care, Southeast Health is always to the right direction for the latest technology and treatment. If you want to learn more about cancer care at Southeast Health, go to www.southeasthealth.org/cancer-care/.
