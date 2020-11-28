State-of-the-art treatment: Southeast Health updates facilities, equipment to deliver region's leading cancer services

When it comes to the latest technology, Southeast Health offers the TrueBeam Radiotherapy System. It is the most powerful radiotherapy system offered in Dothan.

“We’re putting cancer on notice that we’re prepared to do everything in our power to defeat it and help our patients become survivors,” Griffin said. “This system uniquely offers crystal clear imaging while compensating for the slightest of patient movement during treatment. The TrueBeam, which reduces the treatment time, can be used on lung, breast, prostate and neck, as well as other cancers that are treatable with radiotherapy.”

“TrueBeam enables us to treat even the most challenging cases with unprecedented speed and precision,” said Dr. Adkison. “With a broad spectrum of capabilities, TrueBeam makes it possible for us to offer faster, more targeted treatments to tumors even as they move and change over time.”

The latest technology doesn’t stop at the door of the cancer center. Earlier this year, Southeast Health became the first healthcare facility in the region to install a hospital-based PET scanner in its Radiology department. The PET scanner allows radiologist to detect cancer early and determine if a patient is responding to treatment.