The power, importance of rural hospitals

As we celebrated National Rural Health Day on Nov. 19, we cannot ignore how the healthcare landscape has changed since last year.
Who could have imagined we would be in the midst of a global pandemic, fighting a deadly virus that has changed the way we live?
The reality of our new normal has taught us many things, but one thing I have learned for certain is that now, more than ever, it is vitally important that we acknowledge the necessity, the importance and the power of rural hospitals.
Alabama’s rural hospitals are the backbone of our healthcare system, showing their power through community, care and the COVID crisis. We’ve kept our doors open and continued to care for Barbour County throughout this crisis and will continue to be here in the months and years ahead.
Medical Center Barbour provides care for our families, neighbors and friends close to home. Nearly two million patients were treated in one of Alabama’s rural hospitals last year. We have tested 820 patients for COVID-19 and have admitted 67 COVID-19 positive patients in just a few short months. During a pandemic, just like any emergency, every day counts, and, without rural hospitals, many Alabamians would lose access to essential frontline services.
Our team of 250 dedicated employees continues to be here, ready to care, treating patients locally when it matters most. We understand that our hospital plays a vital role as a cornerstone of this community, and we assure you that we take this role very seriously. Medical Center Barbour takes pride in providing access to quality healthcare, and we are committed to delivering it to our citizens for years to come.
Our hospital is thankful to be a part of the Barbour County community and is honored to have been able to care for you close to home throughout this crisis.
We also want to thank the community for its tremendous support during this time. Your support of this hospital is critical all of the time, but has been especially meaningful during the pandemic. While we all hope for a better outlook for 2021, no matter what, we will be here to care for you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!