The power, importance of rural hospitals

As we celebrated National Rural Health Day on Nov. 19, we cannot ignore how the healthcare landscape has changed since last year.

Who could have imagined we would be in the midst of a global pandemic, fighting a deadly virus that has changed the way we live?

The reality of our new normal has taught us many things, but one thing I have learned for certain is that now, more than ever, it is vitally important that we acknowledge the necessity, the importance and the power of rural hospitals.

Alabama’s rural hospitals are the backbone of our healthcare system, showing their power through community, care and the COVID crisis. We’ve kept our doors open and continued to care for Barbour County throughout this crisis and will continue to be here in the months and years ahead.

Medical Center Barbour provides care for our families, neighbors and friends close to home. Nearly two million patients were treated in one of Alabama’s rural hospitals last year. We have tested 820 patients for COVID-19 and have admitted 67 COVID-19 positive patients in just a few short months. During a pandemic, just like any emergency, every day counts, and, without rural hospitals, many Alabamians would lose access to essential frontline services.