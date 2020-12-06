Tree farm brings holiday spirit to patients at Children's of Alabama

“We at your local Ace Hardware stores are blessed to be able to help these families from our very own communities around Alabama by sharing a touch of Christmas Spirit,” said John Pickert, district manager at Ace Hardware. “While so many children and their loved ones are facing such a difficult time this Christmas season, it is our hope that this will bring them a smile and forget their illness, even if for only a few minutes and bring some joy into their hearts.”

Patients will display the trees in their hospital room windows for people driving through downtown Birmingham to see during the month. The tree farm was established in 2019 and initiated by Mark Miller, a manager at Warrior Ace, whose daughter was a heart patient at Children’s. Last year’s tree farm will be featured as one of Ace’s Heartware Stories and shared nationally.

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient and outpatient services throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama and 42 other states last year, representing more than 684,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 3.5 million square feet, Children’s is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. It is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s of Alabama’s full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.