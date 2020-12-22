Wicksburg man overcomes obstacles to earn commercial license

Gamble said he was tagged in a Facebook post by his brother-in-law that highlighted a Missouri man using a wheelchair who was able to maintain his job as a trucker after an accident. This inspired Gamble to seek opportunities for himself.

“I said, ‘Shoot, if he can do it, I can do it,’” he said.

Gamble reached out to schools and trucking companies in Texas, California, Utah, and Washington only to be told there were no opportunities for someone with his disability. He said he was excited to receive a call from Boykins letting him know about a partnership between Wallace State at Hanceville and the ADRS adaptive driver training program that would make his dreams a reality in his home state of Alabama. His wife, Dee, who had always encouraged him and urged him to keep going when he thought about giving up, was equally excited.

The path to a CDL was a bumpy ride. Gamble began classes in 2019 until a pause for the holidays. Repair for the customized truck used for his classes caused another delay.

After classes resumed Gamble completed the process of earning his CDL, which he received Jan. 27. He is now looking for an opportunity to prove himself.