Wicksburg man overcomes obstacles to earn commercial license

Ken Gamble lives out his philosophy every day: Never stop learning and never stop trying.
The Wicksburg resident, who has been in a wheelchair since 2009, earned his Commercial Driver’s License through an innovative program at Wallace State Community College at Hanceville. He is now hoping to find an opportunity that will get him behind the wheel as the demand for truckers continues to grow.
Gamble said he has received interest, but some companies are wary of hiring him when they learn he is in a wheelchair. He said he has proven himself time and time again through driving classes, written tests and even a road test with a federal agent.
Now all he wants is a chance.
“I just need an opportunity,” he said. “I just need an opportunity to go do it. If people can see what I can do before they shoot me down, I think it will change their mind.”
Gamble said his life changed after a major back surgery and what doctors described as a spinal stroke left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Even with this challenge, Gamble said he knew he still wanted to be a productive member of the workforce. He contacted the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services’ (ADRS) office in Dothan and was teamed with Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Service Counselor Jennifer Boykins. That’s when things started to fall into place.
Gamble said he was tagged in a Facebook post by his brother-in-law that highlighted a Missouri man using a wheelchair who was able to maintain his job as a trucker after an accident. This inspired Gamble to seek opportunities for himself.
“I said, ‘Shoot, if he can do it, I can do it,’” he said.
Gamble reached out to schools and trucking companies in Texas, California, Utah, and Washington only to be told there were no opportunities for someone with his disability. He said he was excited to receive a call from Boykins letting him know about a partnership between Wallace State at Hanceville and the ADRS adaptive driver training program that would make his dreams a reality in his home state of Alabama. His wife, Dee, who had always encouraged him and urged him to keep going when he thought about giving up, was equally excited.
The path to a CDL was a bumpy ride. Gamble began classes in 2019 until a pause for the holidays. Repair for the customized truck used for his classes caused another delay.
After classes resumed Gamble completed the process of earning his CDL, which he received Jan. 27. He is now looking for an opportunity to prove himself.
Gamble said landing a driving job would not only be great for him, it would prove to others that they can get back into the workforce.
“I think once we get started and get going it will open up doors for a lot of veterans who are having trouble getting jobs,” he said. “I have some friends who were in the military, and they are having trouble getting jobs. If I can get a license and get a job, maybe that will open up doors for them too.”
Boykins agreed.
“I see this being a wonderful opportunity for other people,” she said. “Kenneth is just an all-around great guy, so he was the ideal candidate for us to select to do this. It has been his dream, and now we need to be able to find a job.”