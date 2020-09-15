Bracing For Sally: Wiregrass prepares for storms, possible flooding

Most area schools will be closed on Wednesday and many have extended the closure through Thursday. Some schools are also planning to hold classes remotely. Additionally, many daycares and after-school programs in the Wiregrass have announced closures.

“The hurricane has slowed down to a crawl and we are looking at massive rainfall amounts for this area. We are expecting flash floods in low roadways,” Judah said. “There is also the possibility for severe weather Wednesday. I want the community to be prepared for thunderstorms and power outages.”

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the flash flood threat continues to increase and heavier rain moves in. Roughly 10 to 15 inches of rain is possible through Thursday across the DeFuniak Springs, Florida, area to Southeast Alabama. Predictions range from three to more than 10 inches of rain in some Wiregrass areas, depending on the track of the storm.

Judah and other Wiregrass EMA officials said forecasters are expecting heavy rainfall through Wednesday, which could lead to flooding. The officials add there is a chance of damaging winds and tornadoes.