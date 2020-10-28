Hurricane Zeta upgraded to Cat. 2

According to the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, Hurricane Zeta was upgraded to a Category 2 late Wednesday afternoon after steadily gaining strength overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

At the time of the update Wednesday afternoon, Zeta’s winds were sustaining at 105 miles per hour and the system was quickly moving north northeast at 21 mph.

Grant Lyons, deputy director of Coffee County EMA, said the area now has a 60 percent chance of seeing sustained tropical storm force winds, or wind speeds reaching 39 to 57 mph.

“The strongest winds could be expected between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Regardless of timing, it will be a very windy night,” Lyons said. “We are continuing to watch the system for any bands on the east side of the storm. These bands could present a tornado potential later this evening.”

He also said to be aware of downed trees and power outages in the county.

Elba City Schools have delayed the start of school to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and Coffee County buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lyons encouraged residents to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts. Visit the Coffee County EMA’s Facebook page and sign up for the EMA’s mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.

