Strong storms possible Sunday, Sunday night

According to a weather alert released by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee Friday morning, a strong low pressure system expected to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico over the weekend will bring the possibility of strong storms to the area on Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will spread across the area from southwest to northeast Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front which will move through Sunday night.

Grant Lyons, deputy director of the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, said that isolated damaging winds and a couple of tornadoes are possible Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours. To stay current on the most recent updates, visit the EMA’s Facebook page and sign up for the mass notification system at https://www.coffeecounty.us/239/Emergency-Management.

After a humid and foggy Black Friday, the cold front will likely be a welcome reprieve. Once Sunday’s storms move out, the highest predicted temperature over the next 14 days is only 61 degrees. A few showers are expected on Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4, but the remaining days are projected to be mostly sunny.

With lower high temps coming soon, lower lows are on the way, as well. Tuesday is set to be the coldest day of fall to date with a high of 48 and a low of 26. Fortunately, there is no chance of rain and minimal wind predicted. Temperatures begin to rise into the upper 50s after Tuesday, reaching a high of 61 on Friday, Dec. 11.

