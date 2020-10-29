Fort Rucker honors fallen, veterans of Battle of Mogadishu

“And we were – we were terrified,” Alliman said. “We were out of bullets, we had one knife – I never even put a knife on my vest because I figured if I had to pull a knife in Somalia, I was in big trouble anyway.”

Alliman said the two prayed together, ex­pecting the end to come at any moment, but then a voice cried out to them, “American boys! Come!”

“We had no choice but to trust him,” he said, adding that it was a man who led them to a nearby United Arab Emirates unit who evacuated the two Soldiers to safety.

“When Jesus talks about the Lord ’s Prayer, he talks about forgiving those who’ve harmed us,” Alliman said, “I’ve heard a lot of people lately, leaders even, who said they could never forgive that person for whatever they did. I’ve got to tell you, learning to forgive is the best thing you can do for yourself and your family.

“It’s not easy, but it’s worth the price,” he added. “The Mayo Clinic has done some research on this and if you want to have no anxiety, good heart health, all the things that keep you healthy revolve around not hold­ing a grudge and being angry at people. That doesn’t mean we don’t do our job, but we don’t have to hold hate in our hearts afterwards.