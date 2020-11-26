From refugee to aviator: Kosovo native achieves dream to serve, ‘give back’

Mehanja reflected on the war in Kosovo as a “terrible time” of ethnic cleansing.

“There are different ways to fight wars,” she said. “If you were not with the Serbs, you were against them. You would not have a job. We were literally starving. There were so many of us that would starve. My siblings and I would go to trash piles to try to find something that was left,” she said.

They were grateful for assistance from the United States.

“My older sister and mom would go to charity, Red Cross, there would be people from like Alabama that would send meals there. I support that so much because it helped us first hand. A can of beans will go a long way when you have nothing,” she said.

The opportunity to work in Iraq in 2004 in­cluded setting up the Internet in areas wherever there were missions, supporting a U.S. police training program for the Iraqis.

To travel, they would link up with military convoys. At one point, she rode along with a convoy to support a mission in Tikrit. On the way back to Baghdad the convoy was hit by an IED, and bullets were fired. Mehanja did not feel confident using her weapon or fighting an enemy that was attacking them.