Local national guard unit leaves for deployment

The members of the Alabama National Guard’s 1st Battalion 173rd Infantry Regiment were honored in a deployment ceremony Sunday at the Enterprise Center for the Performing Arts.

The regiment is deploying along with Bravo Company 1-173rd Infantry Regiment from Valley, Charlie Company 1-173rd Infantry Regiment from Foley and Delta Company 1-173rd Infantry Regiment from Florala.

The battalion left Tuesday morning for parts unknown. Officials were able to say that they are going to be under the direction of the U.S. Central Command, which has an area of responsibility in the Middle East, Egypt, and parts of Central and South Asia.

The Enterprise Armory is home of the 1-173rd Headquarters, Headquarters Company and India Company 199 Brigade Support Battalion.

The soldiers' families were all invited to attend, and Mayor William E. Cooper and Councilman Scotty Johnson expressed the city’s best wishes and God’s blessings to all of the soldiers.

Military officials in attendance were Lt. Col. Richard Locke, commander of the 1st Battalion 173rd Infantry Regiment; Col. Johnny Bass, chief of staff of the Alabama Army National Guard; Col. Dale Murray, commander of the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade; Col. Johnny Bass, chief of staff, ALARNG; Col. Mark Presley, commander of the 62nd Troop Command; Col. Jeffery Smith, ALARNG operations officer; and Brig. Gen. Michael A. Mitchell, assistant adjutant general, Alabama Joint Force Headquarters.