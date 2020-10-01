Nurse to Tuskegee Airmen dies in Georgia at 100

ATLANTA — Irma “Pete” Cameron Dryden, a Black woman who served as a nurse to Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, has died. She was 100.

Dryden died Sept. 17 at her home in Canton, Georgia, her daughter-in-law, Maggie Williams Dryden, said Tuesday.

After graduating from Harlem Hospital School of Nursing in 1942, Dryden traveled to Tuskegee Airfield in Alabama, where as a member of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps she cared for cadets training to be pilots.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the country’s first Black military aviators and flew missions during World War II. They were trained by Tuskegee University.

Dryden was inspired by their story and wanted to help them, Williams Dryden, told The Associated Press.

“She really didn’t know what she was getting into when she got on the train in New York to go to Alabama,” she said.

The military was segregated when Dryden joined it, and she faced discrimination in the South.

On the train to Tuskegee Airfield, she recalled being stunned by rules requiring Blacks to eat after whites and behind a curtain.