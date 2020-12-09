Remembering our troops this Christmas season

While the holiday season brings family and friends together, it serves as a time to remember our military families and troops overseas. This year especially brings new challenges as we continue to navigate the holidays during a global pandemic.

Data from the Alabama Department of Health shows that numbers are sharply rising across the state, and we are setting consecutive new records for daily number of new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus may alter how we spend this Christmas season, as well as the direct and indirect effects for our men and women in uniform serving around the world.

Each year, Members of Congress participate in the American Red Cross’ Holiday for Heroes program. This annual event provides an opportunity to express our gratitude and pass along holiday greetings and wishes to service members, their families and veterans. Like many other events this year, we were unable to gather and convey our appreciation in writing.