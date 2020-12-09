Remembering our troops this Christmas season

While the holiday season brings family and friends together, it serves as a time to remember our military families and troops overseas. This year especially brings new challenges as we continue to navigate the holidays during a global pandemic.
Data from the Alabama Department of Health shows that numbers are sharply rising across the state, and we are setting consecutive new records for daily number of new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The virus may alter how we spend this Christmas season, as well as the direct and indirect effects for our men and women in uniform serving around the world.
Each year, Members of Congress participate in the American Red Cross’ Holiday for Heroes program. This annual event provides an opportunity to express our gratitude and pass along holiday greetings and wishes to service members, their families and veterans. Like many other events this year, we were unable to gather and convey our appreciation in writing.
The Red Cross instead organized a virtual initiative for Members of Congress to send video messages wishing our service members a happy holiday. I am grateful for the opportunity to send a special message to our deployed troops, and I encourage you this Christmas season to find a way to extend your appreciation to our military men and women for their daily sacrifices to preserve our freedom.
I am honored to serve a district that many active duty military families and veterans call home. Our service members go to great lengths to defend this nation and everything it stands for, especially during these challenging times. I want to give a special thank you to all members of the military and their families, as well as our veterans. I hope you all stay healthy and safe this holiday season. From the Roby family to yours, thank you for your service, and Merry Christmas!
Montgomery Bus Boycott 65th anniversary
Last week, we recognized 65 years since the beginning of the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Many brave women and men defied systematic discrimination and sparked a movement fighting for freedom and justice right here in the capital city.
Several events commemorating this special anniversary were held around the city including a memorial ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base. United States Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, military leaders, and city officials gathered to honor Rosa Parks - an Alabama native and civil rights icon.
Thank you to all the Alabamians who paved the way for equality and changed the course of history forever.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Monday marked 79 years since the horrific attack on Pearl Harbor. We remember a "date that will live in infamy" and all those who lost their lives on this day back in 1941.
These events forever shaped our nation, and we honor these brave men and women for their sacrifice for freedom.
December message of health and hope
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris recently reminded all Alabamians to follow all preventive measures as Coronaviruses cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have increased across Alabama. Please remember to keep yourself and your family safe this Christmas season.
This week in Congress
With only a few days left in the 2020 legislative calendar, we have much work to do here in Congress, including a deal to keep the government funded past the current deadline of Dec. 11.
The House of Representatives will also take up the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2021. This annual bill authorizes the various military programs and defense activities in the Department of Defense, ensuring progress is made toward increasing the strength and agility of our military.
As always, stay updated on the latest news from my office by visiting my Facebook and Twitter pages.
Thank you
Thank you for letting me be your voice in Congress over the past decade. Serving you and all the people of the Second District was an incredibly unique and humbling opportunity.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!