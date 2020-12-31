Senator Doug Jones honors the life and service of Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins

“Mr. President, as you know, the Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest medal for valor in combat. According to a statute passed in 1918, the President is authorized to present this award to “each person who, while an officer or enlisted man of the Army, shall hereafter, in action involving actual conflict with an enemy, distinguish himself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty." Other legislation authorizes the award within the other military Departments as well.

“In the history of this country, the Medal of Honor has been awarded 3508 times. Fewer than 70 of those recipients are still alive today.

“I point this out because I believe that when these heroes leave active duty and come home to live among us in our communities, their very presence in our midst lifts us all up. They inspire and embolden countless other acts of courage and sacrifice, both great and small, many of which we’ve seen in the recent weeks and months our nation and our world have been battling the very virus that took Bennie Adkins’ life.

“So it is with gratitude and a deep sense of loss that we remember this extraordinary man.