Soldiers urged to keep their DD93, SGLI updated, loved ones covered

WASHINGTON – Every day, people across America die unexpectedly, and that includes the nation’s Soldiers.

When this occurs, the Army wants to be sure that each Soldier’s wishes are carried out appropriately, and keeping your beneficiary documents up to date will help this to hap­pen.

Two documents are very important in the case of a Soldier’s death: the SGLV Form 8286 (Service members’ Group Life Insurance Election and Certificate), and the DD Form 93 (Record of Emergency Data).

SGLI

Soldiers use the SGLV 8286 to designate their desired coverage amounts, as well as their designated primary (principle) and secondary (contingent) beneficiaries. When Soldiers joins the service, they are automat­ically enrolled in the SGLI program with coverage of $400,000. At any time they may choose to decline the coverage entirely, or choose to decrease the coverage amount in increments of $50,000.

RECORD OF EMERGENCY DATA

The DD 93 is used to designate benefi­ciaries for certain benefits, and provide the Soldier’s command with the names and ad­dresses of the people the Soldier desires to be notified in case of emergency or death.