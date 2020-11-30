Through the Pandemic: Fort Rucker focuses on protection of mission, communities

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.

FORT RUCKER - Even though the novel coronavirus poses a virtually invisible threat, Fort Rucker leadership championed a fundamental approach found in any conflict to limit its effects locally.

“We identified the threat … and we figured out how to mitigate the risks as best we can,” said Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general. “We don’t get to choose when and where to fight, but the priority hasn’t changed. We must focus on the protection of our people, our critical mission here and our local communities.”

In order to complete that task, Fort Rucker leadership instituted several changes in operations — both in the training of Army aviators and in the support community called the garrison. What has resulted is a general order that has implemented certain response guidelines — a document that has been updated several times since May as COVID-19 impacts changed.

“We are constantly monitoring and updating based on the conditions,” Francis said. ‘We have a responsibility to our local communities.”

Training changes