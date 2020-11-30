Through the Pandemic: Fort Rucker focuses on protection of mission, communities

Editor's Note: This story was originally published in the Dothan Eagle's 2020 Progress edition in October.
FORT RUCKER - Even though the novel coronavirus poses a virtually invisible threat, Fort Rucker leadership championed a fundamental approach found in any conflict to limit its effects locally.
“We identified the threat … and we figured out how to mitigate the risks as best we can,” said Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general. “We don’t get to choose when and where to fight, but the priority hasn’t changed. We must focus on the protection of our people, our critical mission here and our local communities.”
In order to complete that task, Fort Rucker leadership instituted several changes in operations — both in the training of Army aviators and in the support community called the garrison. What has resulted is a general order that has implemented certain response guidelines — a document that has been updated several times since May as COVID-19 impacts changed.
“We are constantly monitoring and updating based on the conditions,” Francis said. ‘We have a responsibility to our local communities.”
Training changes
Fort Rucker’s main mission is to train the Army’s helicopter pilots. COVID-19 posed a significant challenge to the core of the mission as many helicopters have cockpits that definitely violate six-foot social distancing guidelines.
Francis said Fort Rucker paused training for the Initial Entry Rotary Wing classes for two weeks as officials identified solutions for that and other problems. Eventually Fort Rucker developed ways to ensure pilots could fly with facial coverings — either cloth ones or shields that actually attached to their helmets.
“We can’t change the size of cockpits,” Francis said. “We adopted stronger sanitation practices. Cockpits were cleaned after every flight since pilots have to push buttons. All of our simulators were extensively cleaned after each use.”
Fort Rucker also moved classes that it could to a virtual format until leadership could figure out ways to reconvene them in-person safely.
The pandemic also affected training in another way.
Fort Rucker, by nature, is a transient population with different classes of flight students graduating several times a year. Students from across the world travel through the installation’s gates, broadening the possible exposure to COVID-19.
Francis said Fort Rucker first instituted a 14-day quarantine for newcomers, a number that dwindled to seven days in mid-October. Officials also deployed rapid testing solutions as they became available and developed a strong contact tracing program in an effort to determine the extent of any exposure.
As a result, Fort Rucker has experienced minimal impact from COVID-19, Francis said.
Garrison changes
The pandemic also forced some changes in support services, primarily sending employees to work from home, said Col. Whitney B. Gardner, Fort Rucker’s garrison commander.
While some operations had to acclimate to the new setup, it wasn’t a completely foreign concept. Fort Rucker provides garrison services to the 7th Special Forces Group in Crestview, Florida, and to Camp Shelby, Mississippi.
“We were fighting through some challenges, but we’ve got some very smart people that work here,” Gardner said. “We got really good at doing virtual services. We were able to hone our skills.”
For those services that required a more hands-on approach, the Directorate of Public Works staff quickly manufactured plexiglass cutouts to protect customers. Floor markings to indicate safe social distancing spaces also dotted many areas on post.
Like Francis, Gardner had to consider how Fort Rucker interacted with the community. The post’s holiday celebrations, like Freedom Fest around Independence Day, often draw massive crowds from throughout the tri-state area.
This year, though, the post implemented a parade instead of some of the usual events that surround the large fireworks show that culminates the annual event. The parade was a rousing success and will be featured in future Freedom Fests, Gardner said.
Moving forward
Like that adjustment, some other adaptations to normal behaviors may be more permanent. With travel restrictions in place for soldiers and their families, some have discovered unique attractions within a 150-mile radius that otherwise may not have been known to the Fort Rucker community, Gardner said.
Additionally leadership has discovered better ways of training that improve efficiency, Francis said.
“What we have learned is that some things are better virtually. We don’t have to travel as much as we thought,” he said.
Overall Fort Rucker continues to supply pilots and support personnel like air traffic controllers to the Army at a strong pace, Francis said. Progress also hasn’t stopped in the garrison as the post recently opened a new elementary school named after retired Lt. Gen. Ellis D. Parker and work continues on several building projects.
“That’s been a nice highlight of this whole period,” Gardner said. “The contracts kept going ... and we did all of this safely.”
