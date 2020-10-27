Veterans to be honored at Nov. 5 Tribute Ceremony

The service and sacrifice of local veterans will be honored during the annual Veterans Tribute ceremony Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Enterprise Civic Center.
The city Veterans Tribute Committee has decided that, in consideration of the continued COVID-19 precautions, a parade will not take place, but committee members are moving ahead with plans for the 6 p.m. ceremony.
“Mayor William E. Cooper felt strongly that we should not forego the opportunity to honor our community’s veterans,” said Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland. “He and the City of Enterprise respect and value the veterans and active service members who contribute in many wonderful ways to the way of life we enjoy here.”
Cooper is still recovering from a bacterial infection, but has been in contact with Kirkland about the ceremony planning. He thanked members of this year’s committee for their time and effort in making the ceremony possible.
The committee is led by VFW Post 6683 Commander Randy Black with Disabled American Veteran Chapter 9 Commander Gerry Merrihew, American Legion Post 73 Commander Buddy Keen, Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 2216 Commander Robert Green, VFW Auxiliary Commander Nancy Rathburn, American Legion Auxiliary Commander Iris Keen, Jane Merrihew and Mary Ann Bearman of the American Legion Auxiliary, Chris Jones of DAV Chapter 9, Dwayne Metcalf of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and Kirkland.
The veterans organization representatives invite veterans to come and be a part of the ceremony where the 2020 Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year nominees and winners will be introduced and honored. Committee members and the City of Enterprise mayor’s office have nomination forms available.
Everyone is welcome to nominate a deserving veteran and service member who has contributed much to his service and the community. The forms can also be accessed on the city website and on the Facebook page. The deadline for submitting the nominations is Friday, Oct. 30.
Because of time restraints this year, that will be a hard deadline, committee members said.
“We know we have many veterans and active service members who have not only served with distinction in the armed forces, but have continued to serve in the communities where they have chosen to live, in the communities where they have been stationed,” Kirkland said. “They have helped to shape our community, and have had a positive impact in numerous ways by giving of their time, talents and passion for service.”
Kirkland encouraged everyone to recognize these deserving veterans and service members by nominating them.
William (Bill) G. Kidd, deputy to the commanding general, will be the guest speaker. Enterprise High School Choral students, band students and the JROTC will participate in the ceremony, along with the commanders of the veterans service organizations.
“Please join us at this very special ceremony,” Kirkland said.
Those attending are asked to wear masks. Chairs will be set up with social distancing in mind. Because of limited seating due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the committee asks those who expect to attend to RSVP to Kirkland at 334-348-2310, 334-406-1394, or kkirkland@enterpriseal.gov; or RSVP to the mayor’s office at 334-348-2601.
As part of the normal pre-Veterans Day traditions in Enterprise, the annual wreath-laying ceremony will be conducted in honor of fallen soldiers at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. DAV Chapter 9 will be hosting the ceremony. More information about that ceremony will be forthcoming later.
The wreath-laying ceremony is normally conducted each year on the Wednesday before the Nov. 11 Veterans Day observance. A parade has normally preceded the tribute ceremony on the Thursday before Nov. 11. Rain has caused cancellation of the parade the past two years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!