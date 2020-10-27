Veterans to be honored at Nov. 5 Tribute Ceremony

The veterans organization representatives invite veterans to come and be a part of the ceremony where the 2020 Veteran of the Year and Active Service Member of the Year nominees and winners will be introduced and honored. Committee members and the City of Enterprise mayor’s office have nomination forms available.

Everyone is welcome to nominate a deserving veteran and service member who has contributed much to his service and the community. The forms can also be accessed on the city website and on the Facebook page. The deadline for submitting the nominations is Friday, Oct. 30.

Because of time restraints this year, that will be a hard deadline, committee members said.

“We know we have many veterans and active service members who have not only served with distinction in the armed forces, but have continued to serve in the communities where they have chosen to live, in the communities where they have been stationed,” Kirkland said. “They have helped to shape our community, and have had a positive impact in numerous ways by giving of their time, talents and passion for service.”

Kirkland encouraged everyone to recognize these deserving veterans and service members by nominating them.