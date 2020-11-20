Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence Band presents annual holiday concert

COLUMBUS - Fort Benning’s Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will present its annual holiday concert, Harmony of the Holidays, on Dec. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. at RiverCenter.
The free concert is a community favorite each year, especially for active duty and retired military personnel.
This year, COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect at RiverCenter. While the box office is open, in-person transactions have been temporarily discontinued. Tickets may be reserved by calling 706-256-3612 or emailing boxoffice@rivercenter.org between the hours of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets will be held in Will Call until the evening of the performance. Masks are required while in RiverCenter and concertgoers will note differences in seating procedure and traffic patterns to maintain social distancing requirements.
Seating will also be socially distanced, reducing the capacity of Bill Heard Auditorium to 420 seats for each concert. MCoE will livestream the Saturday, Dec. 5 performance on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCoEBand, providing another option for viewing the concert.
For questions or additional information, contact the RiverCenter box office at 706-256-3612 or visit www.rivercenter.org.
